2026 Legislative Session Preview

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting | July 10, 2025

St. Paul, MINN. – Minnesota State Legislature is in recess until next year, but it’s never too early to look ahead, and project what might be in store. One of the people who have started looking ahead is Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), who goes over some things that may be priorities in 2026.

As for Rasmusson, he says one of his priorities for a bonding bill would be further investments in flood hazard mitigation projects, and working further with organizations like the Red River Watershed Management Board.

Another question many have is who will be running for Governor in 2026, as Tim Walz’s term will be ending. While he doesn’t know who will be running for the GOP nomination yet, Rasmusson says it will be a race that many will be closely watching.

The Minnesota State Legislature will reconvene on February 17, 2026.