4-H Recap from Roseau County Fair

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 2, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – KQ92 and KRWB News was able to catch up with University of Minnesota Extension Youth Development Educator Kelsey Berger, who was at the Roseau County Fair last week and we got a recap on 4-H numbers from last week and a number of ice cream cones sold from the 4-H Dairy Bar.

Berger discussed a forgotten element of the 4-H competitions and how judges score

Berger also mentions the contestants who moved on to the Minnesota State Fair and what things look like for them now.

The Minnesota State Fair begins Thursday, August 21st and ends September 1st.