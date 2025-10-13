Skip to content

8 Minnesota Fire Departments Receiving Free CO Alarms in Homes

With the weather getting colder, it’s time to get those carbon monoxide alarms checked. Residents of Warroad, Roseau, Baudette and the surrounding areas are encouraged to call their local Fire Department and set up an appointment to have their carbon monoxide alarms checked this month.

Meanwhile, The State Fire Marshal’s Office is kicking off the event with the Rochester Fire Department today. 

Eight Minnesota fire departments will be receiving free carbon monoxide alarms to install in homes in their communities thanks to a federal grant. Those cities are Austin, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Red Wing, Virginia and Willmar.

Firefighters will install the alarms free of charge in homes and educate residents about carbon monoxide poisoning and prevention.

October 13, 2025

MDH Launches the State’s First-Ever Drinking Water Action Plan

The Minnesota Department of Health is launching the state’s first-ever Drinking Water Action Plan to address drinking water
October 13, 2025

Deadline for Military Service Members to Claim 2021 Tax Credits

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding the state’s military service members to take advantage of the 2021
October 13, 2025

NMRC Conference Championship coming up next week in Brainerd  

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) will be wrapping up their 2024/2025 season next weekend, with their annual
