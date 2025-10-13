8 Minnesota Fire Departments Receiving Free CO Alarms in Homes

With the weather getting colder, it’s time to get those carbon monoxide alarms checked. Residents of Warroad, Roseau, Baudette and the surrounding areas are encouraged to call their local Fire Department and set up an appointment to have their carbon monoxide alarms checked this month.

Meanwhile, The State Fire Marshal’s Office is kicking off the event with the Rochester Fire Department today.

Eight Minnesota fire departments will be receiving free carbon monoxide alarms to install in homes in their communities thanks to a federal grant. Those cities are Austin, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Red Wing, Virginia and Willmar.

Firefighters will install the alarms free of charge in homes and educate residents about carbon monoxide poisoning and prevention.