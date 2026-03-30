Annie’s Trading Post Warroad Closes

Annie’s Trading Post in Warroad has officially closed, with its last day of business on March 28th. Owner Staci Howell cited personal health reasons for the decision, calling it an incredibly difficult choice. The Main Street location has been a local gathering spot, and community members are now speculating about what might move into the space.

This follows the February closure of LOW Brewing Company, another recent loss for businesses in the area. While the Warroad store is closed, Annie’s Trading Post will continue serving customers from its Roseau location. For more information, visit Annie’s Trading Post online.