Area teams qualify for Robotics World Championships

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference is pleased to announce that several of our member teams will be competing at the upcoming FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston, TX. The FIRST Robotics Competition World Championships will be getting under way in Houston, Texas this week. On Wednesday, April 16th, teams will be loading in and preparing for the four day long competition which will conclude Saturday night. There are approximately 3,250 H.S. teams worldwide representing 27 countries. About 600 of these teams have qualified for this event by winning or receiving judged awards at regional robotics events

this past winter. These qualifiers will come together to compete at a single event in order to crown a new world champion.

If you would like to follow the teams and watch the event from home the web site “The Blue Alliance” is the best destination. All of their World Championship information can be found at https://www.thebluealliance.com/events The NMRC is excited to have seven teams from our region competing at championships. For a number of these teams they will be continuing a rich tradition of excellence for their programs while one team is just beginning their story in the limelight of the world stage. Warroad’s Team 2883 – F.R.E.D. (FIRST Robotics Engineering and Design) will be making their 7th trip to the World Robotics Championships. Team F.R.E.D. qualified for the World tournament at the recent Granite City Regional in St. Cloud, MN.







