Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., celebrating Nikki Besser’s exhibit Portrayals in Paper: Tales of Overcoming.

Through the intricate art form of paper quilling, which involves rolling, shaping, and arranging strips of paper, Besser’s large-scale works offer a unique and awe-inspiring experience. Her detailed portraits, often featuring birds and animals, invite viewers into imagined landscapes where reality and fantasy intertwine.

Guests can meet the artist, browse the exhibit, and enjoy light refreshments at this free event. The exhibit will remain on view through March 21, 2026, and is free to visit Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

After the reception, stay for a concert by the acclaimed vocal duo Aria Nouveau at 7:30 p.m. presented by the Northern Lights Concert Association.For more information, visit warroadriverplace.org.

February 17, 2026

House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House
February 16, 2026

Recreational opportunities at Itasca State Park 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits throughout the week, which means that now would be
February 16, 2026

Time Limited For DNR Taking Comments On New Proposed Walleye Limit

Minnesota anglers could soon see a lower statewide walleye limit under a new proposal from the Department of
