Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., celebrating Nikki Besser’s exhibit Portrayals in Paper: Tales of Overcoming.

Through the intricate art form of paper quilling, which involves rolling, shaping, and arranging strips of paper, Besser’s large-scale works offer a unique and awe-inspiring experience. Her detailed portraits, often featuring birds and animals, invite viewers into imagined landscapes where reality and fantasy intertwine.

Guests can meet the artist, browse the exhibit, and enjoy light refreshments at this free event. The exhibit will remain on view through March 21, 2026, and is free to visit Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

After the reception, stay for a concert by the acclaimed vocal duo Aria Nouveau at 7:30 p.m. presented by the Northern Lights Concert Association.For more information, visit warroadriverplace.org.