Badger Father Daughter Dance Friday

Badger High School will be filled with music, laughter, and dancing this Friday, February 6th, as the Badger Family, Career and Community Leaders of America host their annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

The event takes place in the Badger High School cafeteria Friday February 6th taking place from 6:30 to 8pm.

The fun-filled evening creates lasting memories for families in the community. For just five dollars per family, attendees can enjoy the night of dancing, great music, and plenty of food and drinks, along with a few special treats sprinkled throughout the evening.

It’s an affordable, heartwarming way to kick off the weekend and celebrate quality time together at Badger High School Friday February 6th from 6:30 to 8pm.