Badger School District Puts Three Questions to Voters in November Election

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 2, 2025

In a little more than a month Roseau and Lake of the Woods County voters will be going to the polls in November to vote on special election school district questions on the ballot. Today we will cover Badger.

Badger School District 676 will be asking voters three questions. The first regarding approval of school building bonds not to exceed $5,400,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities.

A second question deals with the approval of new school district referendum revenue authorization. The proposal is to increase the school district’s general education revenue by $429 per pupil subject to the annual rate of inflation.

The third question for Badger voters will be approval of school building bonds not to exceed $11,240,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities. During last year’s election, these same three questions and the approval of new referendum revenue passed 54% to 46%. Questions two and three regarding approval of authorization of new referendum revenue and approval of school building bonds were turned down 55% to 45% and 60% to 40% respectively.

Voters can vote in person at their respective precincts or early at the Roseau County Courthouse or by requesting an absentee ballot to be mailed to you.

For a more detailed look at the verbiage, check “What’s on my Ballot” on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.