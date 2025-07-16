Baudette City Council 7-14-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 16, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – Baudette City Council met in regular session Monday night at Baudette City Hall. Important discussions were had about the rest of summer plans in Baudette and what events are coming up. R&J News spoke with Mayor Dylan Hancharyk who talked about the new face being sworn in to fill the vacant seat at the table after Steve Johnson retired from the council last month.

Liz Weigel was sworn in and participated in her first city council meeting Monday evening.

Mayor Hancharyk also discussed what other items will be discussed

The signs will be placed on the east and west sides of the city but exact locations haven’t been determined just yet.

Other items that were discussed was approval for the annual summer reading program kid concert, and an ordinance and resolution that was approved accepting bond award for the Timber Mill Splash Pad.