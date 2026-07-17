Baudette Council Addresses Naming of Private Residential Drive

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

BAUDETTE, Minn — The Baudette City Council spent a portion of this week’s meeting discussing the need to officially name a private drive within the city that’s home to several residents. Council staff discussed if having residents living on the private drive would require it to be a named street within city limits. Councilwoman Liz Weigel commented on how the council determined the status of that street name.

State guidelines require it to have an official street name to help emergency responders, postal services and other agencies accurately locate those addresses.

Council members discussed the process moving forward, which includes selecting and approving a name before submitting it through the proper channels. Once a name is chosen, it will also need to be mapped and recorded with Lake of the Woods County so it can be officially recognized.