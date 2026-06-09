Baudette Splash Pad Project Seeks Contractor to Move Forward

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, June 9, 2026

BAUDETTE, Minn. – The City of Baudette’s splash pad project is facing significant delays after officials were unable to secure a contractor to construct the building portion of the facility, a key step needed before electrical, plumbing and final design work can move forward.

City officials say six bid packages were issued, but only five responses were received and none included a proposal to build the structure. An additional outreach effort to roughly 10 contractors, including firms in Bemidji, also failed to produce a bid.

Without a building contract in place, officials say they cannot finalize electrical and plumbing work or lock in a complete project budget. Contractors have indicated they are waiting on a final bid structure before submitting proposals, but city leaders say that figure has not yet been established.

Originally, the city considered a prefabricated building option, but that approach was later abandoned due to concerns over insulation and other design issues. Since then, officials say they have been unable to secure an alternative builder, leaving the project stalled.

City leaders also note budget pressures are complicating the effort, with overall project costs exceeding early estimates. Dirt work that had been scheduled for the end of June will not move forward as planned.

Councilwoman Liz Weigel says the city is still working through the shortage of bids and contractor availability, noting officials have reached out widely but have not yet received the responses needed to move the project forward.

Weigel says the city remains committed to the splash pad despite setbacks and continues working to identify a viable path forward as timelines continue to slip.

The city had originally aimed to complete groundwork by fall and open the splash pad by spring 2027, but officials now say that timeline is uncertain and depends on securing a building contractor within the next one to two weeks. If no bid is received, the project may need to be rebid entirely.

Officials emphasize that while the city cannot require contractors to take on the work, they are seeking a firm number soon to determine whether the project can proceed or be restructured.

Those interested in submitting a bid should contact city officials at https://www.ci.baudette.mn.us/cityofficials for more information.