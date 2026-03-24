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Bemidji Man Suffers Fatal Crash on Friday

One man is dead after his pickup truck went off the road, crossed through a residential yard and plunged into the Mississippi River east of Bemidji.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. on Friday, March 20, reporting the truck had gone into the water on Sunnyside Road. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the caller said the driver did not get out before the vehicle went under.

Bystanders tried to help when emergency crews arrived, but the truck sank quickly.

Divers from the Lakes Area Dive Team pulled the man’s body from the vehicle around 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released and law enforcement continues to investigate what caused the truck to drive off the road.

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