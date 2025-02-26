Skip to content

Bemidji State women’s hockey team to open WCHA tournament on Friday

The Bemidji State women’s hockey team will open up the first round of the WCHA tournament on Friday against the top ranked Wisconsin Badgers. At a press conference on the BSU athletic website, BSU sophomore Talya Hendrickson of Warroad commented on the Beavers recent games

She also talked about the possibility of playing her final game on the same team with her older sister Genevieve, who is a senior at BSU

Again, Bemidji State will play the University of Wisconsin in the first round of the WCHA women’s hockey tournament beginning on Friday

March 6, 2025

City of Roseau update from Mayor Fabian

With Spring right around the corner, major construction projects will soo be getting underway in the city of
March 5, 2025

New Artist display coming to Warroad River Place

There is a new artist display coming to Warroad River Place. To celebrate the artwork of artist Shawna
March 1, 2025

State boys hockey brackets are set

THE BRACKETS WERE SET ON SATURDAY FOR THE STATE CLASS ‘A’ & ‘AA’ BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS THAT ARE
« Prev1234567Next »