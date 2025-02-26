Bemidji State women’s hockey team to open WCHA tournament on Friday

The Bemidji State women’s hockey team will open up the first round of the WCHA tournament on Friday against the top ranked Wisconsin Badgers. At a press conference on the BSU athletic website, BSU sophomore Talya Hendrickson of Warroad commented on the Beavers recent games

She also talked about the possibility of playing her final game on the same team with her older sister Genevieve, who is a senior at BSU

Again, Bemidji State will play the University of Wisconsin in the first round of the WCHA women’s hockey tournament beginning on Friday