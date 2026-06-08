Skip to content

Bike Rodeo Moves Indoors Due to Weather

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — Families in the Warroad area can still enjoy an afternoon of biking fun this Wednesday, despite the forecast.

LifeCare Public Health has announced that its annual Bike Rodeo has been moved indoors to the Warroad Elementary School Gym due to expected weather conditions. The event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m., and families are invited to stop by at any time throughout the afternoon.

Kids can take part in an obstacle course, learn important bike safety skills, and check out adapted bikes. Grand Forks Ski and Bike Shop will also be on hand offering bike demonstrations and repairs. Free giveaways, ice cream, and root beer floats will be available, with even more activities planned from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The Bike Rodeo is free to attend and aims to promote safe, active, and fun biking for area youth and families.

June 8, 2026

MN DNR Releases New Waterway Maps

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched more than 60 new state water trail maps designed to
June 8, 2026

Roseau County Road Construction Update

The Roseau County Highway Department is advising motorists of a road construction project on County State Aid Highway
June 8, 2026

Highway 11 Project Moving Forward Between Roseau and Warroad

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. ROSEAU, Minn — If you’ve been traveling between Roseau and Warroad,
« Prev1234567Next »