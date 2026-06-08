Bike Rodeo Moves Indoors Due to Weather

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — Families in the Warroad area can still enjoy an afternoon of biking fun this Wednesday, despite the forecast.

LifeCare Public Health has announced that its annual Bike Rodeo has been moved indoors to the Warroad Elementary School Gym due to expected weather conditions. The event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m., and families are invited to stop by at any time throughout the afternoon.

Kids can take part in an obstacle course, learn important bike safety skills, and check out adapted bikes. Grand Forks Ski and Bike Shop will also be on hand offering bike demonstrations and repairs. Free giveaways, ice cream, and root beer floats will be available, with even more activities planned from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The Bike Rodeo is free to attend and aims to promote safe, active, and fun biking for area youth and families.