BWSR Launches ‘Keep it Clean’ Grants to Protect Minnesota Lakes During Winter

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is now accepting grant applications for the new Keep it Clean Program, designed to protect lakes by preventing pollution from garbage and other waste left on the ice during winter activities like ice fishing.

Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, cities, counties, townships, and joint powers organizations. Grants will fund activities such as ice cleanup events and education efforts, with awards ranging from $10,000 to $40,000.

The program, funded by a one-time $200,000 appropriation, aims to engage winter recreational communities in protecting Minnesota’s lakes, improving water quality, and keeping lakes ready for everyone to enjoy year-round.Applications will be accepted through Oct. 29. For details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the BWSR website.

October 1, 2025

AGLOW Conference Returns to Minnesota at Lake of the Woods

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 1, 2025 The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers
October 1, 2025

Fall a Key Time for Firewise Projects in Minnesota

Fall is an ideal time for homeowners and cabin owners to complete Firewise projects to reduce the risk
October 1, 2025

DNR and Minnesota Forestry Association Host Fall Webinar Series for Storm-Damaged Woods

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Minnesota Forestry Association, is hosting a fall webinar
