BWSR Launches ‘Keep it Clean’ Grants to Protect Minnesota Lakes During Winter

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is now accepting grant applications for the new Keep it Clean Program, designed to protect lakes by preventing pollution from garbage and other waste left on the ice during winter activities like ice fishing.

Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, cities, counties, townships, and joint powers organizations. Grants will fund activities such as ice cleanup events and education efforts, with awards ranging from $10,000 to $40,000.

The program, funded by a one-time $200,000 appropriation, aims to engage winter recreational communities in protecting Minnesota’s lakes, improving water quality, and keeping lakes ready for everyone to enjoy year-round.Applications will be accepted through Oct. 29. For details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the BWSR website.