Canada Updates Travel Advisory for United States

Border communities from International Falls to Warroad are watching closely after Canada updated its travel advisory for the United States.

Global Affairs Canada says U.S. Customs and Border Protection may not consistently accept Secure Certificate of Indian Status cards at land and water crossings. The advisory says acceptance is at the discretion of U.S. officials and recommends travelers carry additional documentation, including passports and proof of status.

First Nations leaders in Ontario have also urged members to bring extra paperwork when crossing into Minnesota, citing reports of increased questioning. U.S. law allows certain American Indians born in Canada to enter freely, but officials may require specific documentation to verify eligibility.

The update could impact frequent cross-border travel in northwest Minnesota communities.