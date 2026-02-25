Skip to content

Canada Updates Travel Advisory for United States

Border communities from International Falls to Warroad are watching closely after Canada updated its travel advisory for the United States.

Global Affairs Canada says U.S. Customs and Border Protection may not consistently accept Secure Certificate of Indian Status cards at land and water crossings. The advisory says acceptance is at the discretion of U.S. officials and recommends travelers carry additional documentation, including passports and proof of status.

First Nations leaders in Ontario have also urged members to bring extra paperwork when crossing into Minnesota, citing reports of increased questioning. U.S. law allows certain American Indians born in Canada to enter freely, but officials may require specific documentation to verify eligibility.

The update could impact frequent cross-border travel in northwest Minnesota communities.

February 27, 2026

House Democrats announce anti-fraud package

Fraud is expected to be one of the biggest issues for both the DFL and GOP in the
February 26, 2026

Warroad Yeti Fest ’26 Raises Funds For New Project

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, February 26, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – Warroad’s
February 26, 2026

Additional Principal coming to Warroad Schools

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. Warroad School Board met Tuesday to discuss several changes
« Prev1234567Next »