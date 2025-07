The Minnesota Canola Council will be holding a free Canola Field Day in Roseau on Wednesday, July 16, and producers across the region are invited to attend. Minnesota Canola Council Communications Director Chelsea Russell goes over the agenda for the day.

Again, that’s Wednesday, July 16 at Magnusson Farms, located at 1504 Center St. West, Roseau, MN. You can listen to the full conversation with Russell online at rjbroadcasting.com under the Farm News webpage.