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Cercospora Leaf Spot Update from MN Extension

For sugarbeet growers across the Red River Valley, Cercospora Leaf Spot season is fast approaching, organizations like Minnesota and NDSU Extension are encouraging producers to get ahead of leaf spot before it’s too late. Dr Eric Branch of Minnesota Extension says it’s important to be getting in the field for application soon.

When it comes to leaf spot application prevention, Branch says most of the industry is in universal agreement on an application plan.

For more agricultural news and programming, go to the Farm News webpage at rjbroadcasting.com.

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