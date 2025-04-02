CHI Lakewood Health receives funding

A recent allocation in state emergency ambulance service aid has afforded CHI Lakewood Health in Baudette the ability to acquire a new ambulance. Jeff Stampohar, president of CHI Lakewood Health explains their cut of the pie from 30 million that was awarded across the state of Minnesota for ambulance services.

Because they still had funds remaining from the $294,000 allocation they were able to purchase additional critical equipment.

Stampohar to KQ92 and KRWB how they learned about the funding.

He shared his thoughts on the enhancements and EMS members.

