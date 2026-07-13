Childcare in Thief River Falls Sees Boost From State Grants

Discovery Place in Thief River Falls is receiving over $51,000 in state grant funding to expand local child care capacity. The award is part of $1.4 million in child care economic development grants announced today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Eleven programs statewide will share the funding, projected to create more than 1,100 new child care slots. DEED officials say over 80 percent of the awarded funds will support programs in Greater Minnesota.

The grants help cover facility improvements, worker training, and licensing for new or expanding child care businesses. More information can be found at the DEED website.