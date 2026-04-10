Comments Open For Rainy Lake Management Draft

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on an updated management plan for Rainy Lake fisheries.

The draft plan updates goals and strategies for the next 10 years and is intended to reflect current public values on how the lake should be managed. Rainy Lake spans more than 220,000 acres along the Minnesota–Ontario border, including waters within Voyageurs National Park.

The last plan update was completed in 2013.

Officials say the guidance will help direct fish population management in one of northern Minnesota’s most important recreational fisheries.

Comments are being accepted through Monday, April 13, and can be submitted online, by email, or by mail to the International Falls area fisheries office.