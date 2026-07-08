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Compressors Out at Memorial Arena May Impact Roseau Hockey Camp

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, July 8, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. — Roseau city officials are working to fix broken compressors at Memorial Arena with hockey camp set to begin on the week of July 20. Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson told council Monday night that all three compressors are currently out of service – compressor 3’s motor went out, and compressor 1 developed an oil leak:

Repairs must be completed soon, or hockey camp cannot proceed as planned. Peterson expressed his thoughts on who would be impacted and how:

The city is looking into alternative solutions, one being utilizing the school’s ice facility, with youth hockey covering utility costs while the city pays startup and shutdown expenses. In the meantime, the council unanimously authorized Superintendent Gary Przekwas to seek immediate repairs for compressor 3 in Fargo, which officials hope to have operational in time for hockey camp as originally planned.

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