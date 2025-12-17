Skip to content

Congresswoman Fischbach Nominates Students to Service Academies

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was privileged to nominate ten students from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District to the U.S. Military, Naval, Marine, and Air Force Academies across the United States from Colorado, to New York and Maryland.

Congresswoman Fischbach is nominating students from across the 7th District including Willmar, East Grand Forks, Glenwood, Alexandria, Little Falls, Moorhead, and others.

If the students are accepted, upon their graduation from the academy, the cadets will earn a Bachelor of Science degree and will have become commissioned officers in the U.S. military. The students would also serve a minimum of five years in active-duty service to our country.

The Congresswoman’s Service Academy Board interviews candidates and makes nomination recommendations. For more information or to begin the application process, please visit the Congresswoman’s website.

December 17, 2025

