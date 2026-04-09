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Country and Gospel Music Jam Night this Sunday in Greenbush

This Sunday, April 12th, the sounds of country and gospel music will fill the air at the Greenbush Community Center. From 2 to 5 p.m., local musicians and music lovers are coming together for a laid-back Country and Gospel Music Jam.

It’s an open, welcoming event where folks can stop by the community center, listen in, or even join in on the singing. The event promises strong fellowship and good gospel and country tunes. 

And guests are encouraged to participate in more than just music, as attendees can stick around for a potluck napkin lunch happening from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share or simply come enjoy good food and great company.

So mark your calendar for this Sunday April 12th, and spend your Sunday afternoon celebrating music and community at the Greenbush Community Center.

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