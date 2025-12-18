Skip to content

CWD Management Hunt This Weekend

The Minnesota DNR is preparing for a late-season chronic wasting disease deer hunt this weekend. Minnesota hunters can harvest up to five deer this weekend as the Minnesota DNR prepares for a late-season chronic wasting disease deer hunt this weekend. Wildlife Supervisor Erik Hildebrand says the special hunt is part of an effort to slow the spread of CWD and noted that permit areas with CWD are in the southeast part of the state.

He says it’s voluntary to submit deer samples for CWD testing with a five-deer bag limit but most hunters don’t take more than two and again that weekend kicks off this Friday the 19th.

December 17, 2025

Red Lake Nation to Open Cannabis Dispensaries in Thief River Falls, West St. Paul

The Red Lake Nation is expanding its cannabis business with two new dispensaries coming to Thief River Falls
December 17, 2025

Scientists Warn Funding Cuts Could Stall Walleye Recovery

Scientists say recent funding cuts could jeopardize efforts to restore Minnesota’s walleye population. The DNR relies on advanced
December 17, 2025

Congresswoman Fischbach Nominates Students to Service Academies

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was privileged to nominate ten students from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District to the U.S. Military,
