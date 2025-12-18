CWD Management Hunt This Weekend

The Minnesota DNR is preparing for a late-season chronic wasting disease deer hunt this weekend. Minnesota hunters can harvest up to five deer this weekend as the Minnesota DNR prepares for a late-season chronic wasting disease deer hunt this weekend. Wildlife Supervisor Erik Hildebrand says the special hunt is part of an effort to slow the spread of CWD and noted that permit areas with CWD are in the southeast part of the state.

He says it’s voluntary to submit deer samples for CWD testing with a five-deer bag limit but most hunters don’t take more than two and again that weekend kicks off this Friday the 19th.