Daylight Savings Time Leads to Deer-Vehicle Collisions Increase

A reminder that Daylight Savings Time also referred to as DST is coming to an end this weekend, which statistically could mean a sharp rise in vehicle and deer collisions the coming week according to University of Minnesota Professor Raphael Stern.

Stern explains that deer are primarily active during dawn and dusk. When D-S-T ends, we fall back an hour, which Stern says brings dark earlier and changes our commuting hours, overlapping with sunset.

He is urging motorists to drive a little slower than usual, particularly in areas where you commonly see deer, like parks, golf courses, and forests, to give you more reaction time in those areas where deer are hard to spot.