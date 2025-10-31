Skip to content

Daylight Savings Time Leads to Deer-Vehicle Collisions Increase

A reminder that Daylight Savings Time also referred to as DST is coming to an end this weekend, which statistically could mean a sharp rise in vehicle and deer collisions the coming week according to University of Minnesota Professor Raphael Stern.

Stern explains that deer are primarily active during dawn and dusk. When D-S-T ends, we fall back an hour, which Stern says brings dark earlier and changes our commuting hours, overlapping with sunset. 

He is urging motorists to drive a little slower than usual, particularly in areas where you commonly see deer, like parks, golf courses, and forests, to give you more reaction time in those areas where deer are hard to spot.

October 31, 2025

Badger School Referendum Deep Dive

By Graham Scher – October 31st Badger, Minn – With the 2025 referendum voting coming up Tuesday November
October 31, 2025

New Sports Betting Bill Planned for Legislative Session

Sports betting in Minnesota will get another shot coming up with the 2026 legislature. Republican Representative Nolan West
October 31, 2025

Rep. Fischbach Reacts To Soybean Deal With China

Minnesota soybean farmers lost their top export market due to the trade war. This week, China has agreed
« Prev1234567Next »