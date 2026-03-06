Daylight Savings Time Reminders

This weekend, we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time. At 2 a.m. Sunday, the clocks jump ahead one hour, giving us longer evenings and a hint that spring is on the way. It might mean losing an hour of sleep, but we gain more daylight for after-work walks, late dinners, and brighter days ahead.

Before you head to bed Saturday night, remember to set your clocks forward and officials also recommend using the time change as a reminder to check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday—don’t be late for the sunshine.