Daylight Savings Time Reminders

This weekend, we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time. At 2 a.m. Sunday, the clocks jump ahead one hour, giving us longer evenings and a hint that spring is on the way. It might mean losing an hour of sleep, but we gain more daylight for after-work walks, late dinners, and brighter days ahead. 

Before you head to bed Saturday night, remember to set your clocks forward and officials also recommend using the time change as a reminder to check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday—don’t be late for the sunshine.

March 6, 2026

Minnesota DNR Urges Hunters to Sign Up for Firearm Classes Early

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to sign up now for firearms safety classes ahead
March 6, 2026

House Democrats Announce New Affordability Agenda 

Affordability has been a major talking point in the Minnesota Legislature, and House Democrats officially announced their agenda
March 6, 2026

City of Roseau Talks Golf Cart Ordinances

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, March 5, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – With
