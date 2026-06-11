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Discussions On Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway Being Held

Residents across northern Minnesota are being invited to help shape the future of the Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway. Regional partners are hosting a series of open houses this month in Baudette, Roseau, Hallock and International Falls to gather public input on priorities for the scenic corridor’s future management plan. 

Meetings begin June 17 in Baudette and continue through June 25. Organizers say community feedback will help guide preservation, tourism and economic development efforts along the byway. For more information or to share comments online, visit the Minnesota Scenic Byways website or the Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway page on Explore Minnesota.

June 11, 2026

UPDATE: Roseau Memorial Arena Project Needs Addressed

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, June 11, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – The
June 11, 2026

Minnesota Launches New Work Force Website

Minnesota is launching a new online job-search system today. The Department of Employment and Economic Development says CareerForce.MN.gov
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Warroad Council Reviews PD Hirings and Growing Concerns with Lake Wall

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc. WARROAD, Minn — Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday
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