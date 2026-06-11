Discussions On Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway Being Held

Residents across northern Minnesota are being invited to help shape the future of the Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway. Regional partners are hosting a series of open houses this month in Baudette, Roseau, Hallock and International Falls to gather public input on priorities for the scenic corridor’s future management plan.

Meetings begin June 17 in Baudette and continue through June 25. Organizers say community feedback will help guide preservation, tourism and economic development efforts along the byway. For more information or to share comments online, visit the Minnesota Scenic Byways website or the Waters of the Dancing Sky Scenic Byway page on Explore Minnesota.