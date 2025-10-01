DNR and Minnesota Forestry Association Host Fall Webinar Series for Storm-Damaged Woods

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the Minnesota Forestry Association, is hosting a fall webinar series to help woodland owners and forestry professionals respond to summer storm damage in the Bemidji area. The goal is to support landowners in creating healthy, resilient forests, even after severe weather events.

The next webinar takes place on Monday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Presenters include a DNR forest health specialist, who will discuss common pests and diseases to watch for and strategies to prevent or slow their spread, and a Potlatch forester, who will provide an industry perspective on managing storm-damaged woods.

The series is held on the second Monday of each month, with upcoming sessions on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. November’s webinar will focus on cost-share opportunities for landowners, and December’s session will cover fire prevention and planning for future reforestation efforts.

These webinars are free, but registration is required. Landowners and forestry professionals interested in attending can find details and sign up at the Minnesota Forestry Association website, minnesotaforestry.org/blowdown.

This series is a valuable opportunity to connect with experts, learn practical strategies for recovery, and ensure Minnesota’s forests remain healthy and resilient for years to come.