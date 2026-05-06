Energy Legislation Aims to Lower Costs for Northern Minnesota Families

Congress is taking steps aimed at lowering energy costs for American households. Last week, Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach and other House Republicans passed several pieces of legislation focused on expanding domestic energy production and reducing regulatory hurdles.

One is known as the HEATS Act, and it removes repetitive permitting requirements for geothermal projects on non-federal lands.

Lawmakers also approved an extension for hydropower construction deadlines. Many of those projects faced delays during the COVID-era supply chain disruptions, and the extension is intended to keep them moving forward.

In addition, the Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act repeals mandates requiring federal buildings to phase out fossil fuel energy, shifting the focus toward what supporters call more reliable and cost-effective energy sources.

Supporters say the combined efforts are designed to increase energy supply and bring down prices for families, including those in Northern Minnesota, where residents in areas like Roseau and Kittson counties often face higher heating and energy costs.