Fall Harvest Update

The sugar beet pre-piling harvest continues to progress throughout the Red River Valley. Local producer Neil Rockstad says the sugarbeet pre-piling harvest is going well, and soybean harvest should be picking up soon.

Rockstad also tells us whether he thinks there will be a delay in the upcoming sugarbeet fall harvest campaign.

While the warm weather isn’t ideal for sugarbeets, Rockstad says it should have a positive effect on the soybean crop.

