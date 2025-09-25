Skip to content

Fall Harvest Update

The sugar beet pre-piling harvest continues to progress throughout the Red River Valley. Local producer Neil Rockstad says the sugarbeet pre-piling harvest is going well, and soybean harvest should be picking up soon.

Rockstad also tells us whether he thinks there will be a delay in the upcoming sugarbeet fall harvest campaign.

While the warm weather isn’t ideal for sugarbeets, Rockstad says it should have a positive effect on the soybean crop.

You can see more agricultural news online at rjbroadcasting.com under the Farm News webpage.

September 24, 2025

Biological Control Effort Targets Emerald Ash Borer in Minnesota

The Minnesota D-N-R, Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Forest Service have expanded a biological control program to slow
September 24, 2025

Continuing Resolution Voted by House

Republicans in the House voted to pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open until November 21.
September 24, 2025

2025 Terry Fox Run

The 2025 Terry Fox Run Pledge Sheet is available now and it’s your chance to make a big
« Prev1234567Next »