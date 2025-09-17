Farm Bill Update 

Congress hasn’t passed a Farm Bill since 2018 , and producers across the region are eagerly waiting for a new one. The question however is, will congress be able to reach a new deal? Ag Country Farm Credit Services VP of Legislative and Public Affairs Andy Martin tells us what’s been done, and what still needs to be done.

While there’s a lot of bipartisan support for items in the Farm Bill, Martin says there are some things that may slow progress as well. Martin also tells us what he’s hearing in terms of progress.

The Farm Bill will also be competing with a lot of other legislative priorities, and Martin highlights some other pieces of legislation that may take time away from the Farm Bill.

You can listen to Andy Martin’s full presentation on the Farm Bill on the Your Live Event YouTube Channel.