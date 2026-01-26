Final Week to Apply For NWMF PROMISE Act Grants

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | Monday, January 26, 2026

GREATER MINNESOTA – Businesses and nonprofits with primary operations in the northwest region are still eligible to apply for the PROMISE Act Grant via the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. The northwest region is comprised of twelve counties and two Tribal Nations in northwest Minnesota: Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls, Red Lake Nation, Roseau, and White Earth Nation.

Sarah Linda, Community Revitalization Senior Project Manager of Northwest Minnesota Foundation explained how the PROMISE Act Grant developed in the Minnesota Legislature, and one of the reasons these grants exist:

Lind explained some of the expenses that could be covered by the PROMISE Act Grant:

While businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply early, Lind explained that the grants are not being dispersed on a first-come-first-served basis. Northwest Minnesota Foundation will be selecting awardees after review of each application.

Linda stated that the grant application deadline is January 30, 2026 and interested businesses or non-profits could find more information and links for assistance on the Northwest Minnesota Foundation’s website:

The PROMISE Act grants are funded through a $1.3 million dollar legislative allocation and are available in three funding tiers based on business size. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 dollars, $25,000 dollars, or up to $50,000 dollars, depending on their 2024 revenue.

