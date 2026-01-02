Follow These Tips to Keep your Pets Safe during Cold Weather

Make sure you’re taking the right steps so your pet is staying safe outdoors during the harsh Minnesota winters. Animal Humane Society’s Brittany Baumann says pet owners need to be aware of their pets behavior when out in the cold.

If your dog starts lifting their paws and shivering, Baumann says to take them back inside immediately. Other tips include using sweaters or extra padding for short-haired breeds, but limiting outdoor time is smart for smaller pets to help prioritize your pet’s safety this winter. You can visit the Animal Humane Society for a full list of tips.