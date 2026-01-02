Skip to content

Follow These Tips to Keep your Pets Safe during Cold Weather

Make sure you’re taking the right steps so your pet is staying safe outdoors during the harsh Minnesota winters. Animal Humane Society’s Brittany Baumann says pet owners need to be aware of their pets behavior when out in the cold.

If your dog starts lifting their paws and shivering, Baumann says to take them back inside immediately. Other tips include using sweaters or extra padding for short-haired breeds, but limiting outdoor time is smart for smaller pets to help prioritize your pet’s safety this winter. You can visit the Animal Humane Society for a full list of tips.

January 2, 2026

Minnesota Ag Expo This Month in Mankato

The Minnesota Ag Expo will be held January 20th & 21st at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
January 2, 2026

Ness Cafe Celebrating 114 Years of Business 

Northwest Minnesota has seen one special restaurant in Erskine withstand the test of time and in 2026, Ness
January 2, 2026

Set Calves up for Success

With cattle prices being as high as they are, cattle producers across the region are weighing their options
« Prev1234567Next »