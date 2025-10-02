Fort Frances Expands Mental Health Support Program

Fort Frances has secured $240,000 in provincial funding over the next two years to expand mental health support alongside the Ontario Provincial Police. The town will hire a third crisis worker to attend certain emergency calls involving mental health or addiction issues, increasing coverage in the Rainy River district beyond the municipality.

The program, which pairs crisis workers with police officers, allows specialists to respond to incidents, often preventing hospital visits and providing a therapeutic approach rather than a punitive one. Similar partnerships in Thunder Bay have shown positive results.

Funding through the Canadian Mental Health Association and the OPP will cover the additional position until March 31, 2027. Town officials said the new grant matches the funding provided to Thunder Bay for a similar initiative.