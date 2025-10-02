Skip to content

Fort Frances Expands Mental Health Support Program

Fort Frances has secured $240,000 in provincial funding over the next two years to expand mental health support alongside the Ontario Provincial Police. The town will hire a third crisis worker to attend certain emergency calls involving mental health or addiction issues, increasing coverage in the Rainy River district beyond the municipality.

The program, which pairs crisis workers with police officers, allows specialists to respond to incidents, often preventing hospital visits and providing a therapeutic approach rather than a punitive one. Similar partnerships in Thunder Bay have shown positive results.

Funding through the Canadian Mental Health Association and the OPP will cover the additional position until March 31, 2027. Town officials said the new grant matches the funding provided to Thunder Bay for a similar initiative.

October 2, 2025

Rainy River Record Ends Nearly 100-Year Run

The Rainy River Record printed its final edition on September 27, ending almost a century of local news
October 2, 2025

Fall Cisco and Whitefish Netting Opens on Lake of the Woods

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says netting for cisco—also called tullibee—and whitefish, sometimes called lake herring, for
October 2, 2025

Roseau Voters to Decide on New School Revenue Measure in November

By Daniel Demolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 2, 2025 Roseau School District No. 682 has proposed
