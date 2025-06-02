Skip to content

Foster Parents needed with ongoing shortage 

he amount of children going into foster care has been decreasing recently, but the need for Foster Parents continues to increase, as agencies are dealing with a shortage. Lutheran Social Services Foster Care and Adoption worker Keatha McLeod tells us more about this shortage, and the need for foster parents. 

McLeoad is a foster parent herself, and she talks more about being a foster parent, and the rewarding moments, and challenges that come with it for both the parent, and the child. 

Lastly, McLeoad tells us more about the process of becoming a foster parent, and how interested parties can get started with the process. 

For more information about foster care opportunities in your area go to the Lutheran Social Services website at www.lssmn.org/services/families/foster-care, or talk to your county’s Social Services office.

June 4, 2025

Auditions will be next week for a theater production about Warroad

Auditions will be next week for the production of “Warroad Community Potluck”, a presentation of Mixed Blood Theater,
June 4, 2025

New Minnesota boating law goes into effect July 1

Starting on July 1 of this year, Minnesotans will need to be aware of a new law that
June 3, 2025

Minnesota Legislators discuss omnibus K-12 Education Bill 

Members of the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives held a work group on the Omnibus K-12 Education
