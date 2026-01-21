Skip to content

Fraud and Scams Reports on the Rise in Canada

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague RCMP say seniors are being especially targeted by criminals posing as police, government agencies, banks, or utility companies.

Mounties warn real authorities will never demand payment over the phone or ask for gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. Police are also seeing more online marketplace scams involving fake farm equipment, rentals, and vehicles, as well as ongoing scams.

Residents are urged to slow down, verify requests, and report suspected scams even if no money was lost. To report suspected scams, contact the Sprague RCMP at 204-437-2041.

January 21, 2026

Congress Rolls Back Ban Protecting Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Congress is moving to roll back a Biden Administration ban that protects the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
January 21, 2026

Sugarbeet update with ASGA President Neil Rockstad 

Congress recently passed the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, and $1 billion dollars will be allocated to the specialty
January 20, 2026

Anglers Reminded to Keep the Ice Clean 

Ice Fishing season is underway, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers to make sure
« Prev1234567Next »