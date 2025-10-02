Gov. Walz Proclaims October Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Month in Minnesota. This aligns with the national observance to highlight the importance of cybersecurity education and awareness for all Minnesotans.

During the month, Minnesota I-T Services will share cybersecurity tips on social media to help Minnesotans spot scams and better protect their personal information, and launch an internal campaign to educate state employees on best practices for cybersecurity.

Minnesota I-T Services has 2,800 employees to keep Minnesota’s information and data safe from cyber attacks.

KQ92/KRWB will have more on Cybersecurity later this month.