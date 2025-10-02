Skip to content

Gov. Walz Proclaims October Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Month in Minnesota. This aligns with the national observance to highlight the importance of cybersecurity education and awareness for all Minnesotans.

During the month, Minnesota I-T Services will share cybersecurity tips on social media to help Minnesotans spot scams and better protect their personal information, and launch an internal campaign to educate state employees on best practices for cybersecurity. 

Minnesota I-T Services has 2,800 employees to keep Minnesota’s information and data safe from cyber attacks.

KQ92/KRWB will have more on Cybersecurity later this month.

October 3, 2025

Fort Frances Museum Hosts Métis Dot Art Session

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre hosted a Métis dot art session on September 27, giving participants
October 3, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop.
October 3, 2025

Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead
