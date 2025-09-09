Skip to content

Gov. Walz Urges Secretary Noem to Restore Minnesota Violence Prevention funding

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is urging Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to restore a $700,000 federal grant that supported Minnesota’s violence prevention efforts. The Targeted Violence and Prevention grant was abruptly cancelled in July, cutting key positions within Behavioral Threat Assessment And Management team at the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Walz went on to say that with recent tragedies, like the assassination of Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her family, and the fatal shooting at Minneapolis’s Annunciation Catholic School, he wanted to highlight the devastating cost of failing to act.

September 12, 2025

Badger Fall Fest Set for September 18–20

Autumn is right around the corner and that means it’s time for fall festivals. The Badger Fall Fest
September 12, 2025

Open House Planned for Lake of the Woods Watershed Plan Sept. 24

An important open house for the Lake of the Woods Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be held on
September 11, 2025

Warroad City Council 9-8-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 11, 2025 Warroad, Minn – Warroad City Council met
