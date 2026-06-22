Greenbush Highway 11 Reconstruction Set to Begin July 6

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

GREENBUSH, Minn — Construction on Highway 11 through Greenbush is set to begin July 6 as MnDOT prepares for a major reconstruction project through the community. The $3.1 million project will rebuild Highway 11 from Highway 32 east to 7th Street and includes pavement reconstruction, sidewalk improvements, storm sewer replacement amongst other things. During construction, traffic will be detoured using Roseau County Roads 4 and 23.

MnDOT Construction Engineer Cole Nelson recently joined our Community Conversation program and says residents can expect construction to take place in stages as crews work their way through town.

Nelson shares what businesses can expect when construction starts.

MnDOT says the project will be completed in two phases, with crews first working between Highway 32 and 4th Street before shifting east toward 7th Street. More information, project maps, detour routes, and construction updates can be found on the Highway 11 Greenbush project page on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.