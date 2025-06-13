Holiday Gas Station Demolition Update, Roseau Holiday Undergoing Construction

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 13, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The Holiday gas station under construction in Warroad will officially be taken down by the end of next week. R&J News spoke with Angie Brodshaug, District Manager for Circle K stores about progress on construction, and the new advancements the gas station will have including a new walk-in drink cooler.

The Holiday station in Warroad isn’t the only one with changes coming, Brodshaug tells us more

With both new stores having a pop cave being inserted in, we asked Brodshaug the idea behind the cave and purpose it serves

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow these stories closely as demolition begins, and renovations continue in Warroad, while the closing date is less than a month away in Roseau.