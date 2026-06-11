House Agriculture Bill Targets Investments in Rural Minnesota

Rural communities across northern Minnesota could see benefits from a new agriculture funding bill approved by the U.S. House last week.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says the Fiscal Year 2027 Agriculture Appropriations Bill invests in priorities important to communities like Warroad, Roseau, Baudette, and surrounding farming areas.

The measure includes nearly $4 billion for rural development programs, including funding aimed at expanding broadband access in underserved areas. The bill also boosts support for crop and animal health programs and provides additional funding for state meat and poultry inspectors, helping support local agriculture and food production.

Farmers could also see improved service through additional funding for Farm Service Agency staffing as part of the One Farmer, One File initiative.

Fischbach says the legislation also strengthens oversight of foreign-owned farmland and supports domestic agricultural production. The bill now moves forward as part of the federal budget process.