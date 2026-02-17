House Republicans Lay out priorities for MN Session 

By Prestin Douville – R & J Broadcasting, Inc.

The Minnesota Legislative Session kicks off today, and House Republicans have announced their priorities for the session. House Speaker Lisa Demuth says there are no changes in their priorities from last session, and they hope to build on their successes from last year.

GOP Floor Leader Harry Niska (R-Ramsey) lays out some of their legislative goals when it comes to combating fraud in Minnesota.

Niska also tells us some of the House Republicans plan to make Minnesota more affordable in 2026, and beyond.

As for Education Reform, Speaker Demuth says the GOP has some legislation that they will be bringing forward, and prioritizing during the session.

With the start of the session today, legislators will have until May 18 to pass legislation per the Minnesota State Constitution.