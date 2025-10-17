Housing Crisis on Minnesota’s Reservations

The housing crisis on Minnesota’s Native American reservations is often invisible, yet deeply entrenched.

According to a report from Wilder Research, although Native Americans make up just 2% of the state’s population, they represent a staggering 30% of homeless adults. Unlike the visible encampments in the Twin Cities, homelessness in northern Minnesota, often takes the form of couch hopping, where homeless individuals are seen moving between the homes of friends and relatives.

For shelter workers in Northern Minnesota regional hubs like Bemidji, which serves White Earth and two nearby reservations, the findings come as no surprise. They witness the homeless populations daily.

The report also highlights contributing factors such as substance abuse and mental health disorders, which not only increase vulnerability to homelessness but also create barriers to accessing shelter and securing stable housing.