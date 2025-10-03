Hunting Season Reminders Gun Safety

Hunting season has arrived in the Red River Valley, and law enforcement agencies are reminding hunters to make sure they are following the proper gun safety protocols. Gun Safety Instructor Bruce Coonfield highlights some gun safety tips that all hunters should follow.

As for the law side of things, he says that the number one complaint they receive from people during hunting season is trespassing, and he says there’s apps that can help you avoid trespassing on someone’s property.

Finally, he encourages adults to be a good example for younger hunters, especially if they are hunting with a young hunter.

More hunting safety tips and materials can be seen online at the Minnesota DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety.