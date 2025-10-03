Skip to content

Hunting Season Reminders Gun Safety

Hunting season has arrived in the Red River Valley, and law enforcement agencies are reminding hunters to make sure they are following the proper gun safety protocols. Gun Safety Instructor Bruce Coonfield highlights some gun safety tips that all hunters should follow.

As for the law side of things, he says that the number one complaint they receive from people during hunting season is trespassing, and he says there’s apps that can help you avoid trespassing on someone’s property. 

Finally, he encourages adults to be a good example for younger hunters, especially if they are hunting with a young hunter. 

More hunting safety tips and materials can be seen online at the Minnesota DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety.

October 3, 2025

Fort Frances Museum Hosts Métis Dot Art Session

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre hosted a Métis dot art session on September 27, giving participants
October 3, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop.
October 3, 2025

Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead
