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iCanBike Camp Comes to Warroad

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, June 3, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – This week, All-In-Warroad hosted their inaugural iCanBike camp! Funds raised through All-In-Warroad’s YetiFest were used in this week-long effort to provide children and families with disabilities a chance to learn how to ride a bike.

All-In-Warroad partnered with international organization, iCanShine, who provided specialized equipment, technicians, and programming guidance to support Warroad and the surrounding area’s community.

Patti Hodgson of All-In-Warroad explained how their organization brought this unique opportunity to Warroad:

Jane Mallach, a floor supervisor from iCanShine explained what this week’s camp entailed and how those interested could still participate:

Pete Bataillon, a technician with iCanShine spoke more about their organization and where more information can be found:

Hodgson also told us about more events that All-In-Warroad would be hosting throughout the season:

All-In-Warroad’s programs can be found on their facebook page, and for more information on the iCanShine organization, you can visit iCanShine.org

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