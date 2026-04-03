Itasca State Park Starting Spring Activities

Spring activities were starting to ramp up at Itasca State Park, but recent snowfall will likely delay the opening of some different areas and trails in the park. Itasca State Park Naturalist Sandra Lichter says one area of the park that will have its opening date pushed back is the ever popular Wilderness Drive.

If you’re planning to make an overnight trip to Itasca this spring and summer, Lichter says lodging reservations are currently open, and filling up fast.

More information about amenities and services at Itasca State Park can be seen on the park’s webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.