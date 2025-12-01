John Davis named 2025 Peter Capell Awardee

Arts Midwest announced John Davis of Warroad as the 2025 recipient of the Peter Capell Award for Midwestern Creativity & Entrepreneurship.

Established in 2022 to honor the legacy of longtime Arts Midwest Board member and former Board Chair, the Peter Capell Award for Midwestern Creativity & Entrepreneurship recognizes individuals whose work exemplifies entrepreneurial thinking, creative accomplishments, and a commitment to community.

For more than 35 years, Davis has been one of rural America’s most visionary arts leaders. His work has centered around weaving arts into the fabric of small communities, connecting economic impact with innovation.

Davis began his career founding the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, where he launched programs like the Great American Think-Off, a national philosophy competition that continues to draw participants from across the country.

During his time as Executive Director of Lanesboro Arts, he spent nearly two decades reimagining the entire town as an Arts Campus. Under his guidance, Lanesboro became the first small town in the nation to adopt a citywide arts campus proclamation, was named one of the top 12 Small Town Artplaces in America and saw more than $3.3 million in investment in its downtown and creative infrastructure.

Most recently, as the first Executive & Artistic Director of Warroad RiverPlace in northern Minnesota, Davis has shepherded the development and activation of a 20,000 sq. ft. arts, culture, and event center—a $20 million project with a mission of bringing the community together through innovative access to arts and culture.

Across every chapter of his career, Davis has championed rural creativity, cross-sector collaboration, and the belief that small towns deserve big artistic ideas. In celebration of his efforts, he has received a $2,500 unrestricted cash award from Arts Midwest.

“John’s work using the arts and creativity as an economic engine in small towns and demonstrating the positive impact of these initiatives in our rural communities is a true example of the values, initiatives and results this award is meant to support,” says Peter Capell.

This year’s award focused on individuals based in Minnesota. Details about next year’s award will be available in 2026.