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June Reports Minnesota Job Growth

Minnesota’s labor market shows that 13,200 jobs were added in June for a third straight month of growth, outpacing a flat national job market. The state unemployment rate held at 4.4%, above the national rate of 4.2%. Despite the gains, Minnesota’s labor force participation fell for the seventh consecutive month to 67%. 

Officials call it a mixed picture as inflation continues to outpace wage growth. The strongest job growth occurred in Educational and Health Services. For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development website at mn.gov/deed.

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