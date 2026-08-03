Lake Bemidji State Park Update 

Summer is just about over, and the folks over at Lake Bemidji State Park will be closing out summer with an August full of free programming. Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist Christa Drake gives us a preview of some of their August programming.

While the typical wildflower season has passed, Drake says another thing you can do in August is visit and check out their fall wildflower scene.

More information and a full schedule of programs at Lake Bemidji State Park can be seen on the park’s webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.